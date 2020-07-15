Former Mad Men Star Reportedly Eyed For The MCU’s Gwen Stacy

As every webhead knows, Peter Parker has two major love interests – Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. You can’t really have the hero without the two most important ladies in his life. Right now, the MCU is exploring a romance between Tom Holland’s Parker and Zendaya’s M.J., but eventually it seems fair to assume Gwen will enter the fray, too. And here’s who Marvel and Sony might be eyeing up to take the role in future Spider-ManÂ movies.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Disney is developing a live-actionÂ Robin HoodÂ remake and a She-Hulk show is coming to D+, both of which were correct –Â Gwen will likely make her debut inÂ Spider-Man 4.Â And, even though that’s still a while away, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka is already their top choice for the role.

Of course, things could change from now until the ball gets rolling on the next-but-one Spidey flick, but you can see why Shipka is on their radar at the moment. With CAOSÂ having just been cancelled by Netflix, the 20-year-old star could be free to take on a major franchise role. She’s obviously got the classic Gwen Stacy look down, not to mention the acting chops to bring her to life in a fresh, contemporary way.

Emma Stone Is Spider-Gwen In This Spider-Man Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gwen has been played by three actresses on the big screen to date. Bryce Dallas Howard portrayed her in 2007’s Spider-Man 3,Â Emma Stone then starred in a leading role inÂ The Amazing Spider-ManÂ duology (2012-2014) and Hailee Steinfeld started voicing Spider-Gwen in 2018’sÂ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.Â Shipka would be a worthy addition to that lineup, but we’ll have to see how Marvel’s plans come together.

Tell us, though, do you like the sound of the former Mad MenÂ actress playing Gwen Stacy in the MCU? Have your say in the comments section below.