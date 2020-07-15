Marvel Reportedly Plans To Bring Gwen Stacy To The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies have so far struck a great balance between using many familiar faces from the character’s extensive back catalogue of supporting players that have already been seen in the web-slinger’s previous big screen outings at Sony, and still putting a fresh spin on things.

Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May is a lot younger than Rosemary Harris or Sally Field’s versions, Zendaya’s MJ has absolutely nothing in common with Kirsten Dunst’s take on Peter Parker’s main love interest, Angourie Rice’s high-school age Betty Brant is a far cry from the Daily Bugle secretary played by Elizabeth Banks, and it would be an understatement to say that there aren’t many similarities between Tony Revolori and Joe Manganiello, both of whom have played Flash Thompson.

Reinventing the wheel when it comes to Spider-Man’s inner circle has allowed the MCU’s franchise to set itself apart from both of Sony’s previous attempts, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and that a newÂ ScreamÂ movie is in the works – that Gwen Stacy will reportedly be the next famous face from the comic books to appear on the big screen.

According to our intel, her introduction isn’t expected to happen until the fourth instalment in Spidey’s franchise, but Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka is already said to be the number one choice for the role, and with the show having recently been canceled by Netflix, her availability has certainly opened up for the immediate future.

The 20 year-old seems like an ideal fit for the part, too, and would offer a completely different object for Peter’s affections than Zendaya’s MJ, but given Gwen’s well-known fate, she might not be sticking around the MCU’s Spider-Man movies for very long if she does end up signing on.