‘Madame Web’ star is hoping to get a real superhero body out of their training

The production of Sony’s Spider-Man universe adjacent Madame Web starring Fifty Shades‘ Dakota Johnson in the titular role has been shrouded in secrecy so far, but a recent comment by one of the movie’s youngest stars Isabela Merced is adding some insight into what it might look like.

Merced told Screen Rant about the intense physical training regime she has been putting herself through in preparation for her yet undisclosed role in Madame Web.

“It’s been busy. (…) I had to train, and I’m still training,” the actress said, adding that she hopped (or should we say crawled, or slung?) from the set of the most recent John Green novel screen adaption Turtles All the Way Down to the set of the Sony superhero flick.

Judging by the actress’s words it looks like Merced’s character will be performing some of her own stunts, and will probably be of significance to the film’s story. But, forget about all that. What the 20 year-old star was really aiming for was a six-pack.

“I had a goal of wanting a six-pack, and I’m getting there when I’m flexed. Let’s hope it just happens to show up when I’m standing somewhere.”

We’re sure she will look amazing regardless. Filming for Madame Web began in July and is expected to wrap up in October. “It’s been a long process,” Merced shared. “These movies are not small by any means, and they’re organized to a certain extent.”

The actress, whose big break came with playing the protagonist in 2019’s live action Dora The Explorer adaptation, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, told the outlet she’s just “in for the ride,” and taking as many pictures on set as possible, that she hopes to release once the film comes out. “They’re so fun and goofy. And I’m very excited to share,” she said.

Although unconfirmed, Merced is rumored to be taking on the role of Anya Corazón, or Spider-Girl. Also attached to Madame Web are Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, Severance‘s Adam Scott, and American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts, among others.

The movie is expected to hit theaters Feb. 16, 2024.