Magic: The Gathering Movie Reportedly In The Works For Netflix

Now that the streaming wars are in full swing, Netflix knows they need to be creative if they want to maintain their spot at the top. Disney+ is surging out of the gate and while they still have a ways to go if they want to catch their primary competition, it certainly seems possible that they could make up the ground in a couple years. Hulu, CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Shudder and many more, meanwhile, are all also vying for subscribers.

Of course, there are countless other streaming services that are set to burst onto the already overcrowded scene in the near future as well. As such, Netflix needs to continue pulling in viewers at a high rate and the best way to do that is with new original content that appeals to a wide audience. Enter Magic: The Gathering.

According to our sources – the same ones who said a Green Lantern TV show was coming to HBO Max and a She-Hulk series was in the works for Disney Plus, both of which turned out to be true – the streaming platform is currently in the early stages of developing a movie based on the beloved card game created by Richard Garfield. The film’s set to be live-action and will apparently not be connected to the animated show that’s going to premiere on the service next year.

Details regarding the flick are still scarce, but it certainly seems like it’s going to be something that fans should get excited about. We imagine Netflix will likely try to snag some big names to add to the cast, too. After all, the Russo Brothers, most known for their expansive work in the MCU, are in charge of the animated series and even though the two projects aren’t connected, we’ve been told they’ll have some sort of involvement in the film as well.

Unfortunately, the information we’ve been given ends there, but it’s hugely exciting to hear that a live-action Magic: The Gathering movie is in development for Netflix and once we learn more on casting, plot and all that, we’ll be sure to let you know.