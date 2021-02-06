Next Transformers Movie Reportedly A Heist Thriller Set In 1990s

With over $4.8 billion in box office takings, Paramount and Hasbro were never going to let the Transformers franchise sit on the shelf for too long. Michael Bay stuck around at the helm of the main saga for at least two movies too long, but Travis Knight’s Bumblebee was a breath of fresh air, one that seriously impressed both fans and critics, although it wound up as the lowest-grossing entry yet.

Last year, two competing scripts were entered into development, and the one that was deemed superior by the studio would get the green light to head into production first. Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. was hired to direct, and the next live-action outing for the Autobots and Decepticons is set to hit theaters in June 2022.

We don’t know too much about it just yet, but the latest report comes from The Illuminerdi and it’s claiming to offer up some major details. According to the newest intel, the project is now known as Transformers: Beast Alliance, and it’ll be in the vein of a globetrotting heist thriller, one that’s set in the 1990s to act as a continuation of the Bumblebee timeline, leaving the door open for Bay’s five movies to remain canon if that’s the direction the decision makers want to go.

Furthermore, it’s being reported that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Joby Harold has now taken over scripting duties from Ken Nolan, while Caple is said to be looking to cast either “an African-American or a Latino actor in his early to mid-twenties” to star, along with “a female co-lead who can pass for a native New Yorker.” Unfortunately, that’s where the details end, but it’s certainly exciting to have a bit of information on the project now and with any luck, we’ll be hearing more about Transformers: Beast Alliance before long.