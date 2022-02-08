Major Superman villain confirmed to exist in ‘The Batman’ universe

Matt Reeves has gone to great lengths explaining why he never had any interest in connecting The Batman to the established DCEU mythology, but that doesn’t mean his rebooted universe begins and ends with Gotham City.

There’s a whole world out there beyond the borders of Bruce Wayne’s hometown, and thanks to the upcoming blockbuster’s official tie-in novelization, we know that at least one familiar face resides in Superman’s stomping ground of Metropolis.

As revealed by The Direct, Before the Batman: An Original Movie Novel confirms a certain megalomaniacal titan of industry and his company are part of continuity, with a new character in the book named Dex dropping the tantalizing passage you can read below.

“My dad and I need to get away. Maybe Metropolis. I hear LexCorp Race Team is taking on new mechanics.”

Obviously, that doesn’t mean we can expect any overt nods towards either Metropolis, Lex Luthor, or Superman being made in The Batman, but it has nudged the door open ever so slightly for sequels to begin expanding the focus of the brand new franchise outside of the purview directly inhabited by Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.

Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck’s short and long term futures as Batman and Superman remain up for debate and heavily scrutinized, too, which only serves to make the latest development surrounding the Caped Crusader that much more interesting.