Home / movies

Man Of Steel Trends As Fans Defend The Movie From Criticism

By 33 mins ago
x

The last three and a half years have made it perfectly clear that Zack Snyder possesses one of the most loyal and dedicated fanbases in Hollywood, with the filmmaker’s supporters always backing him to the hilt. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement morphed into the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign in an instant, and while the latter probably isn’t going to reap any tangible rewards, you can guarantee it won’t be disappearing from the online conversation any time soon.

They’ve also been known to be a little overzealous on occasion, taking any perceived slight at the director as a personal insult. And after a recent article criticized Man of Steel for its overall coldness and lack of heart, a lot of folks were quick to jump on Twitter and disagree, as you can see from the reactions below.

Zack Snyder Posts New Close-Up Of The Man Of Steel From Batman V Superman
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Snyder is just as polarizing on the internet as he is in theaters, with Man of Steel trending regularly over the last few years for a number of different reasons, ranging from his alleged and fundamental misunderstanding of the character to its visual splendor and Henry Cavill’s status in the eyes of many fans as the best big screen Superman ever.

It’s certainly got some impressive staying power, with eight years having passed since Man of Steel arrived and yet it still manages to capture the imagination on a regular basis. The sequel ship may have sailed a long time ago, but based on the much more tepid responses to the news of J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ reboot, the chatter around the DCEU’s first installment won’t be dying down at any point in the foreseeable future, regardless of how little interest Warner Bros. appear to have in Cavill’s Kal-El.

Source: Movieweb

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...