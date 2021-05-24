Man Of Steel Trends As Fans Defend The Movie From Criticism

The last three and a half years have made it perfectly clear that Zack Snyder possesses one of the most loyal and dedicated fanbases in Hollywood, with the filmmaker’s supporters always backing him to the hilt. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement morphed into the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign in an instant, and while the latter probably isn’t going to reap any tangible rewards, you can guarantee it won’t be disappearing from the online conversation any time soon.

They’ve also been known to be a little overzealous on occasion, taking any perceived slight at the director as a personal insult. And after a recent article criticized Man of Steel for its overall coldness and lack of heart, a lot of folks were quick to jump on Twitter and disagree, as you can see from the reactions below.

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel made my wife, my boys and me fall in love with Superman (and the other characters from Lois to Pa Kent). I grew up with the old Superman stuff and it's not for me. I never felt an EMOTIONAL response to the superhero until I watched Cavill's #Superman. — Richie Castaldo (@richiecastaldo) May 23, 2021

Idc what anybody says, Man of Steel is filled with heart Fell in love with superman/DC and got into comics because of it It's not perfect, none of Snyder's films are, but its a damn good movie regardless 🤧 pic.twitter.com/vrMpC0TvBC — 🦇 Danny 🦇 (@_capeshit) May 23, 2021

the fact that we’re still talking about MAN OF STEEL, 8 years after its release, should be enough of an indication as to how much of a cultural impact it had. the best superman film of all time for a reason. pic.twitter.com/lt3bYP1cdF — dimitri (@dianaTHEEprince) May 23, 2021

Who is saying that Man Of Steel isn’t a great Superman film? It rocks! Zack Snyder introduced us with a new version of Clark and gave us tears in the process. I smile so much and I cry. I love the movie with all my heart. People who don’t say it’s good, you’re wrong. — TheJediBro (@bro_jedi) May 23, 2021

Man of Steel is the greatest Superman movie of all time, the cast, crew, visual effects, the score, and the villain was perfect. I don't care what people say, it's the best superman movie since 78 Superman. — River Delcambre (@delcambre_river) May 23, 2021

Zack Snyder Posts New Close-Up Of The Man Of Steel From Batman V Superman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Anyone who claims to be a Superman fan and yet hates #ManOfSteel , clearly doesn't understand the movie at all. Prefer whichever version you like, that's your perogative. But just because Man of Steel is not that version you prefer doesn't make it a bad movie. Quite the contrary — Dawson Wiedrich (NIMW) (@NIMW32) May 23, 2021

Can they EVER chill on man of steel slander?!? LIKE THE MOVIE IS IMMACULATE — hisoka no pico of the snyderverse (@surrealsoulja) May 23, 2021

Man of Steel is the best superman and solo superhero movie of all time and I meant what I said pic.twitter.com/b9DYRsk5Ht — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 (@Itssan17) May 23, 2021

Yeah it’s ridiculous. Just because one writer thinks it has no heart, doesn’t make it a fact. In my opinion Man of Steel is a phenomenal film with TONS of heart. pic.twitter.com/4x5GxlqNsx — Dave Smith (@DaveNOTrealname) May 23, 2021

Man of Steel is trending for a reason that, were this several years ago, I would have gone off on a 15-paragraph post about. I cringe at that. Now all I'll say is that I won't hear it. Man of Steel is the greatest damn superhero movie I've ever seen. — Mattie (@matfishsoftware) May 23, 2021

I'm not even a Superman fan and all his movies are meh but Man Of Steel is the best, those are facts — Jace misses sambucky || TAEMIN DID IT AGAIN (@gxlad_) May 23, 2021

Snyder is just as polarizing on the internet as he is in theaters, with Man of Steel trending regularly over the last few years for a number of different reasons, ranging from his alleged and fundamental misunderstanding of the character to its visual splendor and Henry Cavill’s status in the eyes of many fans as the best big screen Superman ever.

It’s certainly got some impressive staying power, with eight years having passed since Man of Steel arrived and yet it still manages to capture the imagination on a regular basis. The sequel ship may have sailed a long time ago, but based on the much more tepid responses to the news of J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ reboot, the chatter around the DCEU’s first installment won’t be dying down at any point in the foreseeable future, regardless of how little interest Warner Bros. appear to have in Cavill’s Kal-El.