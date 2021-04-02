Margot Robbie Says There’s A 20-Hour Cut Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Ever since the Snyder Cut of Justice League was finally confirmed to be really happening last year, there’ve been various campaigns mounted to try and gather support behind new and even longer versions of other movies. The most notable is the mythical Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, something the director is firmly in favor of, but the idea was shut down by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff, with the fans’ focus shifting towards the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement instead.

The petition to see a four-hour cut of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has also received a significant boost in the wake of HBO Max’s Justice League, but the Butthole Cut of Cats remains firmly locked away in the Universal vault, which is probably for the best. Margot Robbie has now gotten in on the act, too, after revealing that Quentin Tarantino shot enough footage for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to fill a whopping 20 hours.

“There’s a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that would…there’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut.”

Tarantino is no stranger to releasing extended versions of his own movies, of course, with The Hateful Eight being refitted into a four-episode miniseries that landed on Netflix in April 2019, while the filmmaker also confirmed in an interview last year that a four-hour take on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could end up on the world’s most popular streaming service as well.

He’s also mentioned the idea of directing an entire TV show based on the fictional Bounty Law, with Leonardo DiCaprio starring as Rick Dalton starring as Jake Cahill in a seriously meta approach to the series within the movie. Knowing how Tarantino touts projects that he never ends up getting around to, the episodic Bounty Law is probably a longshot, but the idea of a 20-hour Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is probably even more far-fetched, unless of course someone stumps up the cash to have his regular editor Fred Raskin cut it into an entire season’s worth of television.