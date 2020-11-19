Margot Robbie Addresses Pirates Of The Caribbean Spinoff Rumors

Now probably isn’t the best time to reveal any new details or information about Disney’s two upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movies, with fans in the midst of trying to gather as many signatures as possible for their petition to have Johnny Depp reinstated as Jack Sparrow.

Of course, anything even remotely associated with the actor’s name is going to be a talking point at the moment, given the unwavering backing from his supporters since he was forced to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The 57 year-old’s immediate career prospects aren’t looking good, though, even with his loyal followers threatening to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2, and the campaign to have his ex-wife Amber Heard removed as the DCEU’s Mera also racing past a million signatures.

It was over two years ago that Disney first revealed they were moving forward on the swashbuckling series without the leading man, and in the interim, two new entries have been announced. One is the sixth installment in the saga that kicked off with Curse of the Black Pearl back in 2003, and the other is a spinoff hailing from Birds of Prey duo Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson, although there’ve been no further updates since the project was first revealed.

In a recent interview, though, Robbie was asked point blank if she was starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and the actress was unsurprisingly non-committal, saying:

“Maybe. It’s early days. I shan’t say no more, for now.”

The Suicide Squad star knows full well that talking publicly about succeeding Johnny Depp in a big name franchise wouldn’t play too well in the current climate, but whenever the furor eventually dies down, we should be hearing a lot more about how the female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff is shaping up.