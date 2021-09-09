Margot Robbie Reportedly Getting Big Payday For Pirates Of The Caribbean Spinoff

Under normal circumstances, people would generally be on board with the idea of Margot Robbie headlining a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff. After all, she’s one of the most popular and talented young stars in the business, with a string of acclaimed performances under her belt and a burgeoning career as the producer of many intriguing projects.

However, the fact Disney still haven’t reversed their decision to drop Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow from the franchise inevitably means that any new swashbuckling blockbuster is going to face backlash and resistance at every turn. There are currently a pair of Pirates projects in the works, both of them Depp-less, and you can imagine how the internet feels about that.

We haven’t heard much from Robbie’s outing since it was first announced she’d star and produce, with a script from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen was returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that the 31 year-old could end up netting a $15 million payday for her efforts.

In all honesty, that wouldn’t be surprising to hear in the slightest. As a two-time Academy Award nominee that’s one of the most in-demand talents in Hollywood, that’s on the lower end of the A-list pay scale. The actress reportedly pocketed $10 million for Birds of Prey before earning roughly the same again if not more for The Suicide Squad, and Pirates of the Caribbean has the name value to offer comparable financial rewards.