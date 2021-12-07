Marisa Tomei’s family “don’t give a sh*t” about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

If you’ve been within ten feet of anyone with even a passing interest in the movie business since the summer, then you’ll be fully aware that the hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming perilously close to reaching dangerous levels.

It’s comfortably the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame, and the third solo outing for Tom Holland’s web-slinger is going to be the biggest box office hit for the last two years, and very possibly the first since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to reach a billion dollars.

The buzz is way past fever pitch, but it turns out that Marisa Tomei’s family aren’t particularly interested in No Way Home, even though one of their own plays a prominent role. Speaking to BackstageOL, the Academy Award winner admitted that her nearest and dearest haven’t yet boarded the hype train.

“I don’t think anyone gives a sh*t except for like my nephew who’s like six. I mean, honestly, I don’t think anyone’s too impressed with me.”

It’s easy to forget sometimes that the people in these movies have families that don’t care what they do as part of their day job, even when it involves hanging out with one of the most iconic characters in pop culture on a daily basis. Audiences are in staunch disagreement with the Tomei clan, though, and many of them are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters next week.