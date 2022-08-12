Mark Ruffalo defends Marvel by throwing shade at ‘Star Wars’

The discourse surrounding the merits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning to grow tiresome, with virtually every high-profile actor or filmmaker being asked for their thoughts on the alleged evils of superhero cinema whenever they step out in public to promote their latest project.

As a three-time Academy Award nominee that’s also played Bruce Banner for the last 10 years, Mark Ruffalo has always had a foot lodged firmly in both camps, so it was only natural that he’d be asked for his opinion on the current complexion of the industry while hitting the press trail in support of next week’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Sure enough, the actor responded in an interview with Metro by opining on the benefits of the MCU, while also having a little nudge in the direction of Star Wars, which is ironic when the small screen arm of a galaxy far, far away has evidently been copying Kevin Feige’s homework by roping in Jon Favreau to craft an interconnected cosmic canvas full of cameos and crossovers.

“It’s not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humor. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe.”

Those be fighting words, and we’ll be very interested to see how both the pro and anti-Marvel side of the divide reacts to the Hulk smashing Star Wars with his mighty green fists.