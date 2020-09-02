Mark Ruffalo Reportedly Wants To Fight Hugh Jackman In Hulk vs. Wolverine Film

A Hulk vs. Wolverine movie as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has frequently found itself the subject of rumors that it could be in the works, despite the fact that the studio hasn’t officially announced it yet and Hugh Jackman has made it clear on numerous occasions that his time playing the adamantium-infused mutant is well and truly over.

Wolverine will definitely be making his return to the big screen at some point, to be sure, although it seems more than likely that a new actor will inherit the role following reports that Jackman had resisted Marvel’s numerous attempts to lure him back into the fold. The best we can seem to hope for is a cameo appearance, perhaps as the MCU’s multiverse expands, but it appears as if Mark Ruffalo isn’t going to give up quite so easily.

Marvel Announce That Wolverine And Hulk Are Going To Team Up To Fight Hulkverines 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to trusted insider DanielRPK, who often shares Marvel-related teases and hints on social media, the MCU’s Bruce Banner really wants to convince Fox’s former Wolverine to reprise the role one last time so that their characters can face off. Taking to Twitter, the tipster recently had the following to offer up:

Man Mark Ruffalo really wants to fight Hugh Jackman's Wolverine 😆 — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) September 2, 2020

The recent interactions between the two over who would win in a fight could just be a friendly rivalry, or Ruffalo could be tying to nudge Jackman in the direction of what would be a showdown of epic proportions. The latter may eventually be tempted by either a brief cameo, a truckload of cash or a combination of the two, but let’s just hope that Ruffalo doesn’t give up yet because Hulk vs. Wolverine has the potential to be a battle for the ages should it ever come to life. Especially if Jackman were to return for it.