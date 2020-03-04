Mark Wahlberg Says The Uncharted Movie Is Kind Of Like Indiana Jones

As more and more beloved video game franchises make their first foray into the realms of cinema, one particular adaptation is quickly shaping up to be one of the most anticipated to date.

Following a number of setbacks – including the departure of original director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) – Sony Pictures has finally set a release date for its Uncharted movie. Based on developer Naughty Dog’s series of the same name, the film is said to be an origin story, of sorts, for charismatic treasure hunter and protagonist Nathan Drake. With Spider-Man star Tom Holland confirmed to be playing a younger version of the character, other members of the cast, including the man chosen to play Nate’s friend and mentor, Sully, have since been revealed.

Mark Wahlberg has been picked as the man for that particular role and it appears he couldn’t be happier to have nailed the audition.

In a recent interview with Collider to promote Netflix’s upcoming action flick Spenser Confidential, the discussion quickly turned to Uncharted, with Wahlberg detailing how first readings of the script immediately reminded him of Indiana Jones and heist movies such as Thomas Crown Affair.

I start filming in about two weeks time. It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story. Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.

What with the obvious themes shared by both series, Wahlberg’s comparisons to Steven Spielberg’s beloved adventure franchise are hardly surprising, but it’ll be interesting nonetheless to see just how many pointers Sony takes from Harrison Ford’s tomb-raiding character. Speaking of which, Spielberg recently announced he wouldn’t be returning to direct the upcoming fifth film, stating his desire to pass on the whip as reasons for his departure.

The Uncharted movie is due for release sometime in 2021 with shooting due to begin shortly.