Marvel Also Eyeing Seth Rogen For The Thing In Fantastic Four

Now that Disney has bought Fox, the X-Men and Fantastic Four will likely be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the not too distant future. While some are a bit worried about what may happen with the current X-Universe, and the actors who play their beloved mutants, it’s probably safe to say that we’re all pretty pleased that Marvel’s First Family are returning home.

After all, Fox has had three tries to nail a Fantastic Four movie, but have failed miserably each and every time. While there’s not much to defend in 2015’s effort, 2005’s outing and 2007’s Rise of the Silver Surfer did at least have a few redeeming qualities. True, they were a bit dull and corny, but at least they introduced us to Chris Evans, who later swapped the Human Torch for Captain America.

Undoubtedly, whatever Marvel Studios puts out is going to be a heck of a lot better than what Fox gave us and now that we know a reboot is on the way, all attention has turned towards casting and who will be selected to bring the team to life next.

Unfortunately, Kevin Feige and co. are keeping characteristically quiet on that front for now, but after hearing earlier today that Jonah Hill is being eyed for the role of The Thing, We Got This Covered has now learned from our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that Robert Pattinson was locked in as Batman – that Seth Rogen is also on Marvel’s wishlist for the gig.

As of yet, no formal offer has been made to the actor and it’s possible that he’s not even aware he’s being eyed, but our sources insist he’s on the list alongside Jonah Hill, and presumably a few other names, too. Given that it’s still early days, however, there doesn’t appear to be a clear frontrunner yet and as always, the studio’s plans can easily change.

That being said, Rogen would certainly be an interesting choice to bring the character to life, having shown a knack for both comedic and more drama-focused roles in the past. Not to mention that he recently found success in the superhero genre with Amazon’s The Boys, which he co-created.

All things considered, then, we definitely wouldn’t be opposed to this and as soon as we learn more about Marvel’s plans for the Fantastic Four, we’ll be sure to let you know.