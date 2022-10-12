Marvel fans are gagging over the new ‘Fantastic Four’ release date for one key reason

It was recently announced that the MCU will be facing a wave of delays, affecting release dates for multiple of the studio’s projects. Out of all the films that were pushed back, fans are raising their eyebrows over the new release date for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Asides from the fact that the upcoming Marvel film will continue the 10-year release schedule, fans are poking fun at the fact that Fantastic Four will be released on Valentine’s Day, having Deadpool 3 take over its original release date. Fans on social media found the change hilarious they found the new release date somewhat funny and ironic.

ok so fantastic four is now gonna come out on valentines day which i find hilarious seeing as sue storm and reed richards is one of the worst couples in marvel — mc 💀 (@fruity_mercury) October 11, 2022

They really moved the Fantastic Four movie to Valentines Day?? 🥴🥴🥴🥴 tf @MarvelStudios — Danny (@dflo316) October 11, 2022

Since Fantastic Four will be released at the most romantic time of the year, some fans predict the approach the MCU might take for this film adaptation. Some have also openly admitted that they would watch this movie on the day as part of their Valentine’s Day plans with their partner.

Valentine's Day for Fantastic Four? Calling it right now — it's an action romcom. A superhero Princess Bride. https://t.co/dWO9B0Ecvr — Chris Baker (@cbake76) October 11, 2022

Fantastic four new release date on Valentine’s Day though… romancé INCOMING 😤🥰👊 — doctor doom updates account (derogatory) (@foeyeahboi) October 11, 2022

But despite the mockery, fans on r/MarvelStudios expressed that the delays may be a good thing considering that an official cast list hasn’t been announced. Fans believe that these delays are a perfect opportunity for Marvel Studios to take their time producing these films.

Marvel Studios have been facing delays with their projects after Blade‘s director, Bassam Tariq, stepped down as the film’s director, weeks before filming started.

Due to the delays, multiple other projects had their schedules adjusted. One of the big changes was the release of the upcoming Avengers films – The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, as there will be a six-month gap between releases.