Marvel fans are hoping Kang won’t replace an iconic villain in the MCU

Fans went nuts when Jonathan Majors debuted as Kang the Conqueror in the Loki finale, with his appearance instantly fueling theories that the time-traveling tyrant was set to be the next big bad of the MCU. What’s more, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness breaking reality, it’s widely thought that the next big Avengers-level event movie could be an adaptation of Secret Wars.
The obvious conclusion, then, is that Kang would be the main villain of an MCU version of Secret Wars. Except that idea seems to be making a lot of comic book readers angrier than the Hulk. “Kang” has been trending on Twitter today as Marvelites make it known that they would riot if Marvel ever removed Doctor Doom from the equation in a Secret Wars flick.
It all started with a viral tweet from @hradesi14 which described Kang as the new Thanos. But many believe that Victor Von Doom deserves that honor.
It’s what the people want.
Don’t even try to replace him, Marvel.
Doom is the real new Thanos.
There ain’t no Secret Wars without Victor.
That’s putting it lightly…
There’s been a lot of Secret Wars controversy online of late, as comics readers previously shot down those fans who thought a film of the 2015 event would lead to tons of cameos, when it’s really more of a character-driven arc centering on Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Doom. An adaptation of the original ’80s Secret Wars would maybe lead to more crossovers, but Kang isn’t that big of a deal in either. So it remains to be seen what Kang’s ultimate battle will be and when and where Doom will make his MCU debut.
What we do know is that Majors will return in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with a Fantastic Four reboot scheduled for later on in 2023.