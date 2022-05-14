Marvel fans are hoping Kang won’t replace an iconic villain in the MCU

Fans went nuts when Jonathan Majors debuted as Kang the Conqueror in the Loki finale, with his appearance instantly fueling theories that the time-traveling tyrant was set to be the next big bad of the MCU. What’s more, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness breaking reality, it’s widely thought that the next big Avengers-level event movie could be an adaptation of Secret Wars.

The obvious conclusion, then, is that Kang would be the main villain of an MCU version of Secret Wars. Except that idea seems to be making a lot of comic book readers angrier than the Hulk. “Kang” has been trending on Twitter today as Marvelites make it known that they would riot if Marvel ever removed Doctor Doom from the equation in a Secret Wars flick.

It all started with a viral tweet from @hradesi14 which described Kang as the new Thanos. But many believe that Victor Von Doom deserves that honor.

but… Doom is the one who started both secret wars? why would Kang be your next Thanos?? https://t.co/ZAlkyRbnEh — mecca day (@keltixitlek) May 14, 2022

If they go by the comics Doom rebuilds Ultron and he kills Kang…



Kang is not the new Thanos. Not even close in this story. https://t.co/A44gTUKBHc — NWF (@THENWF) May 14, 2022

i hope they dont replace doom with kang for secret wars — better call strange (@bigmonkeong) May 11, 2022

It’s what the people want.

Give me Secret Wars in 2025



But Give me Doom as the Bad not Kang — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) May 14, 2022

Don’t even try to replace him, Marvel.

If you're making Secret Wars the next Endgame.. Doctor Doom has to be the next Thanos. Not Kang. Don't even try to replace him. pic.twitter.com/HvRi3yMoOy — Mr. Vengeance🦇🦇 (@blackagrbatagor) May 14, 2022

Doom is the real new Thanos.

If MCU fans REALLY need to put Kang into MCU terms, he’s your new Loki, not the new Thanos. He’s a villain who’s very important, and will be appearing a lot, but he’s not the final boss of this arc. Doctor Doom is your new Thanos. — James | Meta Comics (@ComicsMeta) May 14, 2022

There ain’t no Secret Wars without Victor.

kang wasn't even the villain during the 80s secret wars.that was still doom. doctor doom was the villain of both secret wars. you can't do any rendition of secret wars without a well developed doctor doom. — 💥 (@N0VAPRIME) May 14, 2022

That’s putting it lightly…

I guess some people are not interested with Kang the Conqueror being big bad of SECRET WARS https://t.co/mj2sm1Axr2 — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) May 14, 2022

There’s been a lot of Secret Wars controversy online of late, as comics readers previously shot down those fans who thought a film of the 2015 event would lead to tons of cameos, when it’s really more of a character-driven arc centering on Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Doom. An adaptation of the original ’80s Secret Wars would maybe lead to more crossovers, but Kang isn’t that big of a deal in either. So it remains to be seen what Kang’s ultimate battle will be and when and where Doom will make his MCU debut.

What we do know is that Majors will return in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with a Fantastic Four reboot scheduled for later on in 2023.