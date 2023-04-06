Marvel fans are living in fear that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the MCU’s answer to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4.

While Marvel fans would love to see Keanu Reeves show up in the MCU, they’re growing anxious that Marvel’s incoming next movie is going to channel the John Wick franchise in an entirely different, less fun way. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters in early May, and everything we’ve seen about the threequel since its marketing got going last December has pointed to this final outing for the cosmic superhero team being an emotionally devastating experience.

Not only because it will be sad to say goodbye to these beloved characters we’ve known for almost a decade, but also because we’re pretty darn sure that one of the group is going to die. And, given that Vol. 3 is all about the franchise’s “secret protagonist” Rocket, the odds are on the tortured trash panda not making it out of this one alive. With just a few weeks to go until its theatrical release, it seems folks have already had enough of Marvel hyping up Rocket as its own answer to John Wick.

As Twitter user @StarLordShill went viral for posting, it’s definitely feeling like the studio is going all in on threatening Rocket’s life, as hilariously (but harrowingly) depicted by an edit of John Wick: Chapter 2‘s iconic poster, with the teary-eyed raccoon in place of Reeves’ hitman.

No one:



Guardians of the galaxy Vol 3 marketing: pic.twitter.com/C8rK7d9jjC — Liam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@StarLordShill) April 5, 2023

Pretty much.

Some, meanwhile, are wondering if Marvel is laying it on so thick means things aren’t going to go the way we think.

I’m honestly starting to wonder if it’s a misdirect. I mean, Marvel can’t be THAT on the nose, right? — connor_olen 🇺🇦 (@con_man1226) April 6, 2023

Imagine if literally every other Guardian dies except Rocket?

Watch him be the only survivor. — Mikey Bellamy (@mikey_bellamy) April 6, 2023

If it’s any consolation, this is the Marvel universe we’re talking about here, so even if Rocket does die then his death might only be as permanent as, well, John Wick’s own demise in Chapter 4. We’ll find out if Rocket really is about to get the John Wick treatment when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits screens on May 5.