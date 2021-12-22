A week ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in theaters and brought with it the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the form of a post-credits scene. Now that we’ve all caught the movie, Marvel officially released the trailer online today, allowing fans to pick it apart and analyze it for moments they missed on the big screen ⏤ like our first glimpse of multiversal monstrosity Shuma-Gorath.

Shuma-Gorath has long been rumored to be playing a major role in Doctor Strange 2. As a near-omnipotent being who rules over 1000 realities, this Lovecraftian beastie could easily turn out to be the sequel’s big bad. If that’s the case, the trailer offers us a taste of Strange’s first encounter with the tentacled terror, or at least a creature that looks exactly like his comic book design, and fans are already going crazy for the big guy.

IS THAT FUCKING SHUMA GORATH???? OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/CqpdpZF5Zh — Don Gladiotaro 🍑 (@bitocrosszer) December 22, 2021

IS THIS SHUMA GORATH pic.twitter.com/xowiViojc3 — Nemith (@UnderCrimsonAir) December 22, 2021

SHUMA GORATH MY BELOVED pic.twitter.com/wTmCGiAdYF — Ronak Mahesh (@ronaaaaaak) December 22, 2021

The only thing is that Shuma-Gorath is usually depicted as being the size of a planet, so this fella seen in the trailer must be a pint-sized version.

If Benedict Cumberbatch, the return of Scarlet Witch, and the multiversal angle didn’t already hook you in, then maybe Shuma-Gorath’s appearance will.

Shuma Gorath is in the Multiverse of Madness trailer 😬 pic.twitter.com/HdRZpsO6A8 — Super ParaDemon #44 (@ReturnOfTheKool) December 17, 2021

Here’s the thing, though. A leaked LEGO set previously labelled this creature as Gargantos despite it looking so much like Shuma-Gorath. Even if he goes by a different name in the movie, fans know who this really is.

Others are a little upset that he’s not being treated with the respect he deserves.

On one hand, that's my boy Shuma-Gorath!



On the other hand, the fact that he's in the trailer for a quick clip instead of built up as the big bad has me :/



But still. Shuma Mother Fucking Gorath. I can't pretend I'm not excited. pic.twitter.com/NOGsUPdh0P — Bad Mr. Donkus (@poondonkus) December 22, 2021

First we got Starro in The Suicide Squad and now Shuma-Gorath? Maybe Shang-Chi 2 will give us Fin Fang Foom?

It truly has been a great time for giant monsters in the movies lately. I never would have figured we'd get Starro and Shuma Gorath barely a year apart. Where is Fin Fang Foom? pic.twitter.com/aPBoLfH9Qd — Son of Karas (@QuandaryMan) December 22, 2021

The trailer also reveals the return of Dark Strange from the What If…? animated show. In the series, both Captain Carter and Doctor Strange were shown battling a multiversal tentacled monster that somewhat resembled Shuma-Gorath, so we’re not sure if his movie role will act as another crossover with the Disney Plus show.

All will be revealed when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas on May 6, 2022.