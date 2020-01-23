Home / movies

Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over The Captain Marvel 2 Announcement

We all knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make the announcement any less sweet. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Captain Marvel 2 is officially in development, is targeting a 2022 release and will be set in the present day. WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is hard at work on the script, while the first film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will return in some capacity but won’t helm. Instead, the studio is looking for a woman to occupy the director’s chair, in keeping with their continued efforts to maintain equality in the MCU.

What Captain Marvel 2 could consist of is anyone’s guess. We’ve heard talk that part of the movie will take place in space though featuring cosmic elements with a big final battle in New York (NYC never gets a break), while word is that the plot could be a bit like Civil War, with Carol Danvers at the centre and a number of Marvel heroes like Female Thor, Spider-Man, Daredevil and Jessica Jones appearing to help defend the city.

Whether any of that is true or not remains to be seen. But one thing we can be sure of is that Captain Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement.

Naturally, there’s also been another reaction to this announcement from a loud minority in certain corners of the internet, but I don’t think it’s worth giving them the oxygen of publicity. After all, if Brie Larson turned up on their front door with a million dollars for them, they’d whine and mewl about the quality of the bag the cash was in.

In the meantime, here’s hoping that Captain Marvel 2 is the crazy cosmic adventure we’ve all been hoping would happen in the coming phases of the MCU. My prediction is that by 2022 we’ll have a decent idea of the next decade-long arc in the franchise and where it’s heading, so perhaps we might see a tease of Galactus or the Silver Surfer? Time will tell.

