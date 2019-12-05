Captain Marvel 2 Might Feature One Of The Defenders

While we don’t know too much about Captain Marvel 2 at the moment, there are a whole bunch of rumors swirling around that it might feature a number of MCU heroes teaming up to battle the Kree army. A few days ago, for instance, our sources told us that Marvel Studios are eager to get Natalie Portman’s Thor from Love and Thunder involved. That makes sense to me, as both are regular human women infused with cosmic energies. But there’ve also been numerous reports that Spider-Man might be in the movie and now, there’s a whisper that we might also see one of the Defenders, too. In particular, it’s said that Daredevil could show up.

If he did, this would be the first we’ve seen of the character in the MCU since his Netflix show was cancelled. There are persistent rumors that Charlie Cox may be returning to the role in an upcoming Marvel film though and as excited as we are to see him again, Captain Marvel 2 seems like it’d be an odd choice for the hero. At least, on the surface.

After all, one would presume that quite a lot of the sequel will take place in outer space, which is notable for being a total vacuum and not great for anyone with sound-based powers. Plus, Daredevil has always been a very grounded hero who sticks to the streets rather than facing alien armies.

However, according to our sources – the same ones who told us the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel, Wiccan will debut in WandaVision and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, all of which turned out to be right – part of CM2 will be set on Earth. If the Kree Army decided to attack Manhattan, for instance, it makes sense that the New York-based heroes would turn up to assist, with Spider-Man and Daredevil providing some local knowledge.

In any case, given that Captain Marvel 2 is apparently penned in for a 2023 release, nothing is set in stone just yet and for now, all we know for certain is that the film will absolutely feature a few other prominent MCU heroes. Again, Jane Foster’s Thor, Spider-Man and Daredevil are the ones being discussed right now and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who said Black Adam will feature the JSA, Leia will be Rey’s new trainer in Rise of Skywalker and Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters 3, we have no reason to doubt it.

Tell us, though, which other characters would you like to see join Carol in the sequel? Sound off below and let us know.