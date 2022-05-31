Marvel fans name the most re-watchable adaptations ever

Certain installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are just as enjoyable on the 10th rewatch as they are the first time you see them, but there are others that will never be able to replicate the joyous, visceral feeling that’s been part and parcel of the franchise since its very inception back in 2008 when Samuel L. Jackson shocked everyone by popping up as Nick Fury during Iron Man‘s post-credits scene.

Perhaps the best examples are the iconic assembly of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame just before the final battle, which sent packed theaters into meltdown as the Infinity Saga reached its stunning conclusion. Sure, it never gets old hearing Chris Evans’ Captain America utter the legendary line, but it’ll never be the same as the first time.

The second obvious point of reference is Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire swung by to finally confirm the worst-kept secret in Hollywood. Almost $1.9 billion at the box office indicates that a whole lot of people saw the movie more than once, but repeat viewings can never replicate that special sensation.

With that in mind, MCU supporters over on Reddit have been diving down the rabbit hole to discuss, dissect, and debate which Marvel properties can be deemed the most re-watchable, and a lot of interesting candidates have been put forward.

Thor: Ragnarok tends to crop up more often than not, which certainly bodes well for the upcoming Love and Thunder, but as always, it’s all entirely down to taste and personal preference at the end of the day.