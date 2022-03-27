‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ sets major box office and VOD milestones

Just when you think the days of Spider-Man: No Way Home setting records and smashing through milestones is over, along comes the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to deliver a double whammy across two different formats on the same day.

After three months in theaters, Tom Holland’s third standalone adventure has officially crossed the $800 million barrier at the domestic box office, entering extremely rarefied air alongside Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame as the only movies to have ever exceeded that figure.

Additionally, Deadline reports that No Way Home sold in excess of 2.1 million units during its first week of at-home availability, which is a digital sales record. Based on the typical $19.99 price point, that means the clash of multi-generational Peter Parkers has brought in roughly $42 million in VOD revenue in seven days.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' New Stills Showcase the Spider-Men 1 of 4

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

One interesting note is that No Way Home played on the big screen only for 88 days, during which time it racked up a mind-blowing $1.89 billion haul. In the pandemic era, such a lengthy period of theatrical exclusivity is becoming increasingly rare, but it also goes to show that enough buzz and hype is capable of putting butts firmly in seats for a long time.

No Way Home was always destined to become the biggest hit of the pandemic, but the jaw-dropping global success of a multiversal epic that couldn’t be found anywhere else but the multiplex for over twelve weeks further reinforces the belief that there’s still plenty of life in the theatrical industry yet.