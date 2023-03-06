Marvel fans unanimously declare Jonathan Majors’ ‘Creed III’ crossover is MCU canon

Creed III might be managing to make mincemeat out of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office, but in terms of pop culture impact it’s fair to say the Rocky spinoff franchise is still trailing the all-consuming juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Case in point, Jonathan Majors’ presence in both of those movies mentioned above has led to a widespread theory that they’re secretly connected.

Yes, the advent of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga has seen fans become convinced that Majors’ Creed III character Damian is actually a variant of Kang the Conqueror. It’s not just theorists with too much time on their hands who are thinking this either, as the man himself also subscribes to the concept. So with even Majors believing that Damian is a long-lost version of the temporal tyrant, Marvel lovers have found an ultra-scientific way of determining if it’s true: a Reddit poll.

Sure enough, the folks of the r/MarvelTheories subreddit have declared that Damian is indeed a Kang variant, thanks to a majority win for the “Yes” column.

While we’ll have to wait for Kevin Feige to weigh in to make it one hundred percent official, the fact that so many have now made this part of their head-canon, plus the fact it comes with the backing of Kang himself, surely means we can basically confirm that the entire Creed universe must be part of the MCU multiverse. Especially as the sports franchise is dripping with Marvel actors.

Should we be gearing up for a Kang wearing boxing gloves to attend the next meeting of the Council of Kangs? Let’s hope so, but for the moment you can see Jonathan Majors own cinema by catching both Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now.