What is the MCU’s Council Of Kangs?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a hotly anticipated film as, by introducing Kang, the film sets the stage for the next phase of the franchise. Nowhere is this better scene than in the movie’s mid-credit scene, as it introduces a crucial concept that will shape how the plot plays out in the future, the Council of Kangs.

What is the Council of Kangs post-credit scene?

The mid-credits scene takes viewers to a massive structure in some unknown location in space and time. There, we are shown three Kang variants (likely to be Rama-Tut, Immortus, and Scarlet Centurion) all of whom are talking about the death of the Kang seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Kangs note that they are disappointed they didn’t kill this Kang, as it was one they had previously exiled. But they also say they’re worried about “them” touching the multiverse. The trio moves into a giant coliseum where hundreds of Kang variants are arriving via teleport, with one of the variants telling the others that he had called “all of us.”

What is the Council of Kangs?

Image via Marvel Comics

Making their debut in 1986’s Avengers #267, the Council of Kangs is, as the name suggests, a massive gathering of different forms of Kang. This group was led by Prime Kang (the one who comes from Earth-6311) and it aimed to remove all the divergent Kangs within the multiverse. Though this was revealed to be a ploy by Immortus to guarantee that Prime Kang becomes him in the future.

However, this wasn’t the end of the Council of Kangs as the group would remerge as the Kang Collective. The Kang Collective would gather at the Transtemporal Hub-World, and the Council of Kangs would deem who was worthy of the Kang title. This led to Kangaroo the Conqueror getting exiled as the council saw him as an insult to Kang kind (Spider-Ham #4, 2020).

It should be noted the comics also featured the Council of Cross-Time Kangs (Avengers #292 1988), which was a similar concept, but rather than containing variants of Kang, it was made up of beings who had taken the identity of Kang after killing one of Kang Prime’s robots or another variant of Kang.

While obviously the MCU is taking the concept in its own direction, most notably by having three Kangs lead the group rather than Kang Prime, the Council of Kangs will be a massive threat, so all of Earth’s heroes should be on their guard.