Marvel Fans Are Wishing Chris Evans A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Chris Evans! The Captain America legend turns 40 years old today, and the internet is teeming with messages from his millions of fans out there – most of them Marvel lovers – who are celebrating the star’s big day. Evans may have made what could be his last appearance as the star-spangled hero back in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but all the love being thrown his way on Twitter right now proves he’ll always be a huge fan favorite.

Evans is far more than just Steve Rogers, though. He’s famously nabbed roles in numerous other comic book movies – everything from the first two Fantastic Four films, as Johnny Storm AKA Human Torch, to Snowpiercer and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. And let’s not forget his acclaimed turns in original properties like Knives Out, which saw him play against type as murder suspect Ransom Drysdale.

He’s also one of social media’s favorite celebs, thanks to being known as an all-round nice guy. And here’s just a flavor of the birthday greetings Chris Evans is receiving online today.

Happy birthday to the amazing, the talented, the kind, the handsome CHRIS EVANS! #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/9ebvAR38Bv — Erika ☆ (@erikaisGolden) June 12, 2021

The range of this guy.

This is America’s Ass’ birthday.

Always our Captain Rogers.

It’s the super soldier serum that does it.

Happy birthday to a 40 year-old man who always looks like he's 25.#CaptainAmerica 🎉🎂 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/u42bIJBolU — Shakti Singh Parihar (@aviparihar1) June 13, 2021

I mean, even Chrises Hemsworth and Pratt agree that he’s the best.

Let’s not forget that today’s also the birthday of another Marvel star – Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Happy Birthday to Chris Evans and Aaron Taylor-Johnson! pic.twitter.com/ZQx43tMn1X — Marvel HD+ (@MarvelHDgifs) June 13, 2021

Not that we need an excuse to bring this scene back…

Bringing Back this Iconic scene on the occasion of Chris Evans Birthday #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans #Endgamepic.twitter.com/TB8VJs9wnJ — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) June 13, 2021

The star’s next two major projects are Netflix’s The Gray Man, an action thriller in which he’ll will star opposite Ryan Gosling, and Pixar’s Lightyear, the Toy Story prequel exploring Buzz Lightyear’s early days as a space ranger, with Evans taking over the iconic role from Tim Allen. Both of those come out in 2022, though we’re expecting him to lend his voice to Marvel’s What If…? animated series later this year as well. While we wait, you can always spend Chris Evans‘ birthday marathoning the Captain America trilogy on Disney Plus.