Thor: Love And Thunder BTS Photo Reveals Star-Lord’s New Costume

The internet may have decided that Pratt comes in last, but Hollywood’s inter-Chris rivalry shows no signs of abating anytime soon. Pine exclaimed a few months ago that he’ll need to up his game given that he hasn’t been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with Evans now retired as Steve Rogers, at least for the time being, Thor: Love and Thunder co-stars Pratt and Hemsworth are set to continue their alpha male posturing from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The franchise’s Odinson admitted that he finds sharing the screen with the Guardians of the Galaxy star to be intimidating, but the MCU’s Star-Lord evidently shares some of those nerves after telling Hemsworth to stop working out when a training image of the massive Australian fit to burst went viral.

Now, a new behind the scenes set photo from Love and Thunder not only reveals a fresh look at Peter Quill’s updated ensemble for the title hero’s milestone fourth outing, but it also continued the long-running battle to be deemed the superior Chris. You can check out the pic below, in which Hemsworth tagged Evans and wrote the caption: “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book.”

Thor: Love And Thunder BTS Photo Reveals New Look At Star-Lord's Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The two certainly look thrilled to be in each other’s company, and the verbal sparring between Thor and Star-Lord generated no shortage of chemistry and plenty of laughs, something that’s guaranteed to carry on in Love and Thunder with the famously irreverent stylings of Taika Waititi being put to the forefront, although it hasn’t yet been made clear whether the Guardians are just dropping by for a cameo or they’re lending full-blown support.