Thor: Love And Thunder Director Not Ruling Out A Fifth Movie

Chris Hemsworth will become the first star in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a fourth solo movie when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives next summer, and there are a lot of folks already theorizing that it might be the end of the line for his Odinson, especially with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster set to return and wield Mjolnir, not to mention Phase Four’s preoccupation with the idea of legacy and cycling out or replacing many major heroes.

We won’t know for sure until we get a chance to see Love and Thunder for ourselves, but returning director Taika Waititi certainly isn’t against the idea of making another one. The filmmaker completely reinvented audience perception of the title hero with his irreverent Ragnarok, which he’s already said will look tame compared to what’s coming next. And in a new interview, the Academy Award winner admitted that he’s not against the idea of Thor 5, but if it doesn’t happen, he’s still proud of what he and his team have accomplished this time out.

“Who knows if we do another one after this, but I definitely feel like we put everything, every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character, into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.”

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor: Love And Thunder Wrapping With Jacked BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s definitely going to be a lot going on in Thor: Love and Thunder, that’s for sure. As well as Hemsworth and Portman butting heads, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy roster will be dropping by, Russell Crowe will cameo as Zeus, the Asgardian acting triumvirate of Sam Neill, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth are back as Odin, Loki and Thor with Melissa McCarthy joining them as Hela, all while Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher sets out to live up to his moniker.

If it does mark the end of the line for the God of Thunder’s standalone adventures, then, at least we know he’s going out with a bang.