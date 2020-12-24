Marvel Might Kill Off [SPOILERS] In Spider-Man 3

We haven’t heard any rumors or speculation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 for two whole days now, which has got to be a record in the current climate, when any semi-recognizable actor to have even glanced in the direction of the web-slinger has found themselves linked to a role in the currently-shooting blockbuster.

As things stand, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange are the only new additions to the cast that have been officially confirmed by the studio, despite the sheer volume of names being circulated in connection to the project. For those keeping track, that includes Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn, Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Morbius and Venom, covering all three Spidey franchises over the last two decades.

Some of these names will definitely show up for at least a cameo, while others won’t be involved at all, but the news everyone’s waiting for is the confirmation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfiel’s involvement, which would then make it abundantly clear that Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone will also be back as their respective love interests.

Of course, everyone knows Gwen tends not to survive in the Spider-Man mythos, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that Marvel Studios could flip the script and is considering having Dunst’s Mary Jane shuffle off to her mortal coil in an effort to put a fresh spin on the whole ‘love interest died in tragic circumstances’ angle. The tipster offers little in the way of further details other than reporting it might happen in either Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but this news certainly adds another layer of intrigue onto how stacked the theoretical casts of the Phase Four outings could possibly get.