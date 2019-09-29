Marvel May Have To Lend Deadpool And X-Men To Sony If They Want To Keep Spider-Man

The past few weeks have been extremely stressful for Marvel fans, as news of a falling out between Sony and Disney left the future of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man up in the air, but after much back and forth, the two sides have finally come to an agreement, clearing the way for Spider-Man 3 to hit cinemas in July 2021 with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios on board to produce.

That being said, it’s important to remember that Spidey’s stay in the MCU won’t be permanent. After his appearance in the aforementioned threequel and one other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which is rumored to be New Avengers, it’s entirely possible that the wall-crawler could be the exclusive property of Sony again. Although, if we’re being honest here, the chances of that happening seem slim.

Now that Disney and Sony have reached a new deal for at least two more MCU appearances from Tom Holland, it’s widely believed that come 2022, they’ll work out another arrangement that will be more long-term, allowing both studios to share the hero in a meaningful manner. And though the exact specifics of what that new deal may be remain unclear, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill was joining The Batman and that Marvel was developing a Ms. Marvel show – have now filled us in.

We’ll begin by saying that nothing is being discussed formally right now. The two parties have just reached this current deal for two more MCU movies and both are pleased with it. However, the time will soon come for Holland to swing back over to Sony permanently and if Disney want to continue to be able to have him in their franchise – which they do – they’ll need to negotiate some new terms.

Sources say that it’s expected that the studios will be able to work out a new arrangement in a few years but one of the things Sony is hoping to get from Marvel is access to Deadpool and the X-Men. To what extent they want these characters is unclear, but from what we’re told, they’d like permission to use them in at least some capacity in their own Marvel films. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be getting a Wolverine and Venom crossover or anything like that, but the studio would definitely want some sort of access to the mutants and they may request that from Disney if the Mouse House hopes to strike a new deal.

But before we get too carried away with the future, let’s just all relax for a moment and breathe a sigh of relief, as Spider-Man is finally back in the MCU – for now – and we have at least two more outings with Tom Holland’s web-head to look forward to.