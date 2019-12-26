Marvel May Be Making [SPOILERS] Captain Marvel’s Girlfriend

Ever since Carol Danvers made her MCU debut back in March with Captain Marvel, fans have been asking if she’ll wind up coming out as one of the franchise’s LGBT superheroes. After all, the studio didn’t give her a love interest in the film, so at this point, it’s a bit unclear what her sexual preference is. That being said, it’s been strongly suggested that she is indeed gay.

In fact, producer Victoria Alonso even teased it during her Reddit AMA, saying that “Carol could eventually have a love story with someone of the same sex,” before adding that she thinks “it would be something incredible on the part of the MCU.” Not a firm confirmation then, but it doesn’t take much to see where the studio’s heading with the character. Especially when you couple it with actress Brie Larson’s cries for more LGBT representation in the MCU.

That’s why it wasn’t too surprising last month when we received word from our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk series was being developed for Disney Plus and that Taskmaster will be the main antagonist in Black Widow – that Marvel indeed wants to make Carol gay and give her a girlfriend in an upcoming MCU film. And now, we’ve heard more on who that girlfriend might be.

Initially, we told you that it would be a new character, someone we hadn’t met yet. And that’s still true. At first, we’ll see Carol in Captain Marvel 2 with a partner we don’t recognize. However, we also know that Jessica Jones is going to show up in the aforementioned sequel and apparently, the film will see them becoming pretty good friends, with strong hints that there could be something more between them, too.

This wouldn’t happen in Captain Marvel 2, but we’re told by our sources – who also revealed Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and the Endgame re-release post-credits scene featured the Hulk, both of which have since been confirmed – that the seeds will be planted should Marvel want to explore it further and make them an item in future movies. So, in short, the studio may make Jessica Carol’s girlfriend at some point, but not in Captain Marvel 2.

Can plans change between now and when the sequel heads into production, though? Absolutely, and anyone who keeps an eye on the industry knows how quickly things can shift. After all, let’s not forget when outlets reported that Armie Hammer was our new Batman, or that a Batman Beyond animated movie was in development. Or, of course, that Avengers: Endgame was titled Avengers: Annihilation. Things change all the time, but right now at least, this is what the studio intends to do with Captain Marvel and Jessica Jones. And frankly, it’s not too hard to see it happening.