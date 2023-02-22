Marvel might be finally moving forward with a sequel we all thought was dead and buried

It seems equally fitting and puzzling that a sequel to one of the MCU’s most reviled entries (as far as the numbers are concerned) may have just gotten greenlit hot off the heels of the ill-received Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but here we are.

A usually-reliable Marvel insider, KCWalsh has alleged that an Eternals 2 has been added to Marvel’s production calendar (via The Direct):

Eternals 2 and Shang-Chi 2 have been added to the Marvel Studios production calendar pic.twitter.com/2IqGEtREbq — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) February 22, 2023

While an Eternals sequel may be a fair way off, considering that Marvel has loosely confirmed its upcoming slate all the way through to Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026, it’s still likely something that nobody asked for. Perhaps there’ll be ample opportunity throughout Phases Five and Six for public opinion to shift in favor of the flatly-received supergroup by way of supporting roles and cameos, but as of right now, who asked for this?

As we’re all certainly aware at this stage, the original Eternals was the only MCU film with a ‘Rotten’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes but was recently joined by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in sharing the dishonor.

The latter film’s abysmal reception recently got us thinking about how Marvel has proven it is currently ill-equipped to tell increasingly cosmic and otherworldly stories, particularly given a few VFX artists that worked on the film recently came forward to confess taking shortcuts on the film amid rubbish working conditions for the studio.

Here’s hoping that James Gunn’s Marvel swansong can help pick up the slack when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023.