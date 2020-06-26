Marvel Plans To Team Ghost Rider Up With [SPOILERS]

It might have been seven years since the rights to Ghost Rider reverted back to Marvel Studios following the two disappointing Columbia Pictures movies starring Nicolas Cage, but only in recent months has the speculation about a potential big screen reboot started to gather any momentum.

The Robbie Reyes version of the character may have starred in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s fourth season, and was originally planned to headline his own spinoff on Hulu before the project was abandoned, but for the longest time Marvel showed little interest towards introducing Ghost Rider into their shared cinematic universe.

However, as soon as Keanu Reeves became linked to the role, the idea gathered a huge groundswell of support as anything with the beloved actor’s name attached invariably does, and Ghost Rider is now heavily rumored to be in the early stages of active development at Marvel Studios. And while it could be a long time yet before we see the flame-skulled antihero ride again, we’ve nonetheless heard that he might not be coming to the big screen alone.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us both She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before either were confirmed – one idea being discussed behind the scenes is for Ghost Rider to team up with Daimon Hellstrom and have the two demonic entities work together to take down whoever the movie’s big bad ends up being.

Of course, Hellstrom is also being lined up for a Hulu show, but we’re told that it won’t last too long and after one, or maybe two if it’s lucky, seasons, the axe will be brought down. At which point, Marvel will then reboot the character for the MCU and bring him into the franchise for a team-up with Ghost Rider.