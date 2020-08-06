Marvel Likely Recasting Some Of Deadpool’s Supporting Players In The MCU

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, a Witcher prequel series is in the works and Netflix is developing an Extraction sequel, all of which were correct – Marvel is looking to recast two important supporting characters of the Deadpool franchise for future installments.

From what we understand, the studio wants to recast the actor who plays Weasel as well as the actress who portrays Vanessa. In the first two films, Weasel – Deadpool’s friend, ally and loveable bartender – was played by T.J. Miller, while Vanessa – Wade Wilson’s love interest – was portrayed by Morena Baccarin.

Of course, this may come as a bit of a surprise to some. After all, Miller’s portrayal of Weasel has already become beloved by fans. And Baccarin, for her part, delivered an excellent and heartfelt performance in a relationship that was very much intended to be a spoof of other, more serious romances typically found in superhero movies.

According to our intel, though, Miller’s recent legal issues and the long line of allegations against him make it pretty clear why the studio wouldn’t be keen to have him back. And as for Baccarin, we’re told they want an A-list actress to play Vanessa. We’ll stress that no final decisions have been made in regards to either role just yet, but Marvel is definitely looking to recast both parts and at this point, it seems unlikely that Miller and Baccarin will return. But as always, things can certainly change.

In any case, from its graphic violence to its open-armed acceptance of sex and nudity as well as its general affinity for obscene gags, Deadpool is a franchise which breaks rather than obeys the rules. As such, although Disney acquired the property quite some time ago, official updates on a third installment have been hard to come by as the Mouse House and Marvel work on figuring out how to bring the Merc under their umbrella. With any luck, though, the wheels will begin to turn as we head closer towards the end of the year and into 2021.