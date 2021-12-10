Marvel releases downloadable ‘Shang-Chi’ Blu-ray cover

On the heels of Shang-Chi officially returning for a sequel and a Disney Plus show, Marvel has released a custom cover for the Blu-ray version of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Designed by Marvel comics artist Bernard Chang, Marvel has given fans a copy to download and print at home to add to their collection.

Check out what Marvel Comics’ artist @TheBernardChang came up with to celebrate Marvel Studios’ @ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings arriving on Blu-ray. Print the cover at home and add it to your #ShangChi Blu-ray. pic.twitter.com/BO7t2BH0gm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 9, 2021

This close to Christmas, Marvel fans have been given a lot of gifts already, with Shang-Chi sequel and Disney Plus show news, Hawkeye’s returning characters, and Spider-Man releasing next week. So, what is more fitting than a perfectly crafted custom artwork to add to your collection?