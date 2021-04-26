Marvel Removes Chris Evans From Captain America Banners, Uses Anthony Mackie Instead

Move over Chris Evans, there’s a new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like he’ll be here for a while.

Last week was a huge one for the franchise’s star-spangled superhero, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally taking the mantle and suiting up as Cap in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale. Not only that, but we learned that the show’s executive producer and lead writer Malcolm Spellman is set to develop a brand new feature film along with Dalan Musson, who brought us the episode “Truth,” which is widely regarded as the best outing in the series’ run.

What that movie will entail remains to be seen, but if one thing’s for certain, it’s that the franchise now has a new Cap and it’s most definitely Mackie’s version. In fact, as MCU Direct has pointed out, Marvel has changed the banners used for their various Captain America social media pages to reflect this. As you can see in the gallery below, the old one featured Evans’ Cap, but the new one puts the spotlight solely on Sam Wilson, standing proud in his snazzy outfit.

While the change may rub some Steve Rogers loyalists the wrong way, it’s perfectly understandable. Anthony Mackie is now the face of the Captain America brand and though Evans is fully expected to return to the MCU at some point, he won’t ever be the primary Cap again. That duty now falls to Mackie’s Sam Wilson and judging by the reactions so far, it’s fair to say that most people are on board with the new star-spangled hero.

