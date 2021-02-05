Chris Evans Rumored To Play 2 Characters In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Not only is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sorcerer Supreme already facing the longest wait between solo movies in the franchise’s history with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to arrive almost five and a half years after his first outing, but the mystical sequel has also faced a series of behind the scenes setbacks.

Original director Scott Derrickson dropped out, or was fired depending on who you believe, with Sam Raimi coming on board as his replacement. It was then pushed all the way back to March 2022 as part of the Phase Four reshuffle, and while production finally kicked off in November without Benedict Cumberbatch, who is busy on the other side of the Atlantic with Spider-Man 3, shooting was brought to a halt last month as the United Kingdom tightened its Coronavirus restrictions.

We know that Scarlet Witch is set to play a major role in the story, something that’s becoming more and more ominous with each passing episode of WandaVision, and now the latest reports are claiming that Chris Evans will make his return to the MCU in Multiverse of Madness, with the caveat that he’ll be portraying two roles.

Not only will the actor reportedly be suiting up as the HYDRA-affiliated version of Captain America as has been widely rumored, but he’ll also pull double duty as the Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm, reprising the part he last played in 2007. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, this week’s WandaVision has already set a precedent for long-dormant Fox characters to show up in MCU projects where Wanda Maximoff has a pivotal role in the story, and trying to predict what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has in store is impossible at this stage based on how the multiverse is slowly being incorporated into the mythology so far.