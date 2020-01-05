Marvel Has Reportedly Decided On Thor: Love And Thunder’s Villains

Thor: Love and Thunder sounds like it’s going to be a movie that fans definitely won’t want to miss. Taika Waititi recently made the promise that it’ll be even bigger than and twice as crazy as Thor: Ragnarok. This is definitely a bold claim, but has since been backed up by all of the reports we’re receiving on it. And now we know that there’ll be two major villains in the flick.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] and that Taskmaster would be the main antagonist in Black Widow, both of which turned out to be true – one of the villains is Enchantress, a witch from the comics who wants to be with Thor and destroy Jane. While it’s currently unknown who’ll play the part, we’ve heard in the past that Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence is being eyed for a villainous role in the film and we’d certainly love to see her in the role.

The second threat to the titular superhero, according to our sources – who also gave us those scoops about Daniel Radcliffe being eyed for Moon Knight and Tom Holland in talks for a Venom 2 cameo, both of which are now confirmed – is expected to be the angels from the Thor comics. These foes have reportedly wanted to get their hands on Asgard for a while but ended up losing to Odin in a great war. Now that he’s gone though, they feel that Asgard’s weak and ripe for the taking. In Love and Thunder, the angels will attack once again and after finding out that Asgard’s now on earth, they’ll want to take over the planet as well.

It certainly sounds like the heroes will have their hands full in the flick, but as always, we want to stress that things can change between now and when Thor 4 actually heads in front of cameras. After all, let’s not forget when MCU Cosmic told us Avengers 4 was titled Avengers: Annihilation, or when Revenge of the Fans claimed Armie Hammer had been cast as Batman.

Plans shift very quickly in Hollywood, but right now, this is definitely the direction that Marvel is thinking of heading in for Thor: Love and Thunder. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us a She-Hulk show was in development back in April, we’ve no reason to doubt it.