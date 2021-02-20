Marvel Reportedly Developing Scarlet Witch Solo Movie For Elizabeth Olsen

This time last year, the idea of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch headlining her own solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been met with an apathetic shrug by a lot of people, which is completely understandable when she’d spent most of her time in the franchise on the fringes of the Infinity Saga, and wasn’t really given much to do until her subplot with Vision got more of the spotlight in Infinity War.

However, the worst part of every Friday for fans is now when the ‘Please Stand By’ screen flashes up at the end of each WandaVision episode, such is the way that the reality-bending Disney Plus series has got its hooks into viewers around the world. Not only that, but there’s a groundswell of support for Olsen to get some awards season recognition for her performance in the show, and she’s definitely in with a shot of making the shortlists at the very least.

WandaVision is by no means the end of her story, though, with the actress set to take second billing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own series long before Armor Wars was confirmed – that the response to the MCU’s first episodic effort has been so overwhelmingly positive that talks have started behind the scenes over a potential Scarlet Witch standalone outing.

Further details are scarce at the moment other than that it would be set post-Doctor Strange 2, and even in the best case scenario, it wouldn’t arrive on the big screen until around 2024 at the earliest. It’s also worth mentioning that just because it’s being developed, that doesn’t mean it’ll 100% happen. But Wanda is poised to be one of Phase Four’s most important characters, and a solo movie could be a great way to tie up her arc.