Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Black Lightning Star To Play The MCU’s Next Spider-Man

There’s an air of inevitability surrounding Miles Morales’ eventual introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given how popular the character is with fans, and how it would also present the franchise with a ready-made replacement for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man should Sony once again decide to take their ball and go home.

If Sony’s own shared universe takes off in the way the studio are hoping, then there’s every chance that they could sever their current agreement with Marvel and keep Spidey all to themselves, although recent developments indicate that the character-sharing arrangement could continue for a while yet. Either way, Miles is almost certainly a lock to appear in the franchise at some stage, whether we end up with two Spider-Men or not.

After all, Holland has already professed his love for the character and admits that he’d love to see the two web-slingers team up eventually. Then again, some reports have hinted that he could be getting lined up as Peter Parker’s eventual replacement once the current contract with Sony runs out.

In any case, it seems unlikely that we’ll be seeing Miles Morales until at least Phase Five at the very earliest, but we all know that Kevin Feige has each and every aspect of the MCU planned out years in advance, and we’ve even heard that one of the names already being considered behind the scenes is Black Lightning star Myles Truitt.

According to our sources – the same ones who said a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, Aladdin 2 is in development and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – discussions are already happening at Marvel about bringing Miles into the fold and Truitt is just one of the names being considered. It’s unclear if he’s the frontrunner at this time, but we’re told that he’s definitely being eyed.

At just 18 years old and with a handful of credits to his name, the young actor is certainly one for the future, although he’s shown enough in his short career to demonstrate that he’d be a solid choice. While it could be a long time before the MCU pulls the trigger on Miles Morales, whether he ends up as a supporting player or the franchise’s one and only Spider-Man, fans will still get to see the character in animated form relatively soon when the Into the Spider-Verse sequel drops in 2022.