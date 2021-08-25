Marvel Reportedly Have Big Plans For Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin

Wherever Daredevil goes, Kingpin is sure to follow close behind, so it’ll be very interesting to see if Charlie Cox does end up making his long-awaited canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home, because that would surely mean that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk will be hot on his tail.

The actor has hardly been shy when it comes to voicing his desire to slip back into the pristine white suit of New York City’s feared criminal figurehead, while everyone would be thrilled at the prospect of seeing one of the all-time great live-action Marvel villains make a return to the fold to cause more trouble for the MCU’s roster of superheroes.

To that end, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Abomination would be returning for She-Hulk long before Tim Roth was confirmed for the cast – that Marvel reportedly have big plans in store for Kingpin, although we should point out that there are a couple of notable caveats.

For one thing, Sony still control the feature film rights to the character, so any big screen appearances might have to take place in the freshly-rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. However, Marvel Studios hold sway over Kingpin’s televised outings, and D’Onofrio himself liked a tweet concerning his return in Hawkeye that he swiftly deleted.

There aren’t too many narrative dots that require joining to have Kingpin positioned as the connective tissue that threads the Spider-Man franchise, Cox’s return as Daredevil, Hawkeye and even spinoff series Echo together, which would place him right in the thick of the mythology from the second he appears onscreen.