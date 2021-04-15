Marvel Reportedly Wants Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine For Deadpool 4 Or Secret Wars

It doesn’t matter how often actors like Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans reiterate over and over again that they don’t have any plans to reprise their iconic comic book movie roles, the speculation will continue regardless. All three spent at least a decade playing their respective characters, turning them into cinematic icons in the process, with Jackman’s Wolverine and RDJ’s Tony Stark in particular the two greatest onscreen marriages between star and superhero that the genre is ever likely to see.

There is a tinge of regret on Jackman’s part, though, with Fox’s mutton-chopped mutant admitting more than once that he’d have loved the opportunity to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox, and it’s something he would have definitely signed up for had Disney’s takeover happened just a couple of years earlier.

As it stands, though, he bowed out in suitably spectacular fashion, with Logan comfortably viewed as one of the best comic book adaptations ever made that sent the title hero out on his sword. However, there’s been near-constant murmurings that Jackman could return and show up anywhere and everywhere across the MCU’s impending multiverse, with tipster Mikey Sutton now reporting that Deadpool 4 or Secret Wars are being viewed as ideal destinations for him.

According to Sutton’s information, Kevin Feige is pitching it as a multiversal version of the character so that the ending of Logan wouldn’t be compromised, and it might not amount to much more than a cameo anyway. However, the ball is very firmly in Jackman’s court, and given the struggles that come with getting into Wolverine shape, he might not be entirely sold on the idea of putting himself through the physical wringer at the age of 52 when he’s been out of the game for a good few years already.