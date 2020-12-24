Marvel Reportedly Wants Most Of The MCU’s Heroes To Be Female Or POC Now

It wasn’t until the 20th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that a female hero got their name in the title, and even then Evangeline Lilly had to share top billing in Ant-Man and the Wasp with Paul Rudd. It was the studio’s following effort that saw a heroine finally fly solo in the titular role, with Brie Larson leading Captain Marvel to over a billion dollars at the box office despite a targeted trolling campaign looking to sabotage the project’s chances of success.

Tessa Thompson has already revealed that the future of the MCU is all about diversity and inclusion, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Kevin Feige is so determined to embrace the change that he wants most of the shared universe’s heroes to be played by either women or actors of color moving forward. Of course, Richtman said the exact same thing about Star Wars as recently as a couple of days ago, so it seems that Disney are determined to make a bigger push for diversity than ever before.

It isn’t like the future of the MCU is comprised entirely of white dudes, though, with plenty of exciting projects on the horizon including Scarlett Johansson’s fond farewell in Black Widow, martial arts comic book actioner Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek taking top billing in the intergalactic Eternals, and the expected ascension of Letitia Wright’s Shuri to the throne in Black Panther II.

That’s without even mentioning Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk or Ironheart. In fact, it feels more like the MCU is undergoing a natural evolution or expansion right now, rather than trying to force an agenda on unsuspecting audiences.