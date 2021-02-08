Marvel Reportedly Open To Wesley Snipes Returning As Alternate Blade

After months of radio silence, Kevin Feige delivered on his promise that some big updates surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot were imminent, with Watchmen scribe Stacey Osei-Kuffour being hired to write the script.

The next stage is finding a suitable talent to step behind the camera, and the news of Osei-Kuffour’s involvement came with the additional information that leading man Mahershala Ali is the key creative driving force behind the project alongside Feige, with the two-time Academy Award winner instrumental in choosing the writer, and no doubt director as well.

Reports that the full title could be Blade, the Vampire Slayer brought mixed reactions due to the obvious Buffy connections, but at this stage it’d be foolish to doubt anything Marvel Studios are cooking up. In any case, the reboot is still tentatively penciled in between Black Panther II‘s July debut and Captain Marvel 2‘s November bow on the 2022 calendar, so things will surely be picking up in the coming months.

Of course, Wesley Snipes still believes that he’ll always be the one and only Daywalker, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus and Luke Skywalker would appear on The Mandalorian – that Marvel is leaving the door open for the former incumbent of the role to make a one-time cameo via the multiverse as an alternate version of the hero.

As we’ve seen in WandaVision, characters that originated in different franchises at other studios are now fair game for the MCU, and while giving him a major part in Blade would probably be too distracting, a brief appearance for Snipes in something like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly can’t be completely ruled out at this stage.