Marvel Reportedly Plans To Introduce Multiple X-Men Teams

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might be on an extended sabbatical following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more than enough team-based movies on the horizon to tide fans over until they make their inevitable return down the line.

As well as rumored outings for the Young Avengers and all-female offshoot A-Force, The Eternals and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are also on the way, and that’s without even mentioning reboots for both the X-Men and Fantastic Four now that the rights to the characters are in the hands of Marvel Studios for the first time.

It certainly appears as though the future of the franchise looks set to rely more heavily on teams than ever before, although there are still plenty of solo adventures in the works for the MCU’s marquee characters, and we’ve now heard that the current plan is for X-Men to eventually lead to a series of spinoffs for the various other groups that spawned from Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us the She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works before either was officially announced – Marvel want their X-Men to launch a franchise within a franchise, and multiple mutant teams will soon spring up across the MCU.

A quick glance at their history and it becomes obvious that there’s no shortage of options available, with the X-Men splintering off into the likes of X-Factor, X-Force, X-Club, Generation X, Excalibur and some that don’t even have the twenty-fourth letter of the alphabet in the name. It appears that Marvel are going all-in on the X-Men, and given the sheer volume of characters they now have at their disposal, it isn’t like they’re going to be stuck for ideas, either.