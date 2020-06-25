Marvel Reportedly Planning Scarlet Witch Solo Movie, May Include X-Men

She’s established herself as an integral part of the Avengers and will play a key role in the MCU in Phase 4 and beyond, so it comes as little surprise that Marvel appears to be planning a solo movie featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian and a Justice League Dark series is in the works for HBO Max, all of which turned out to be true – the comic book giant is keen to move ahead with a headlined outing for Wanda Maximoff. Plot details are said to be scarce at this stage but we’re hearing that the story could involve a conflict between the mystical superhero and the X-Men.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know for now, but it makes absolute sense that Marvel is planning to give Scarlet Witch a solo movie. The studio is actively pursuing female-led projects as part of its push towards diversity and Wanda is surely next in line for her own film after Black Widow arrives in October. The crimson-clad Avenger will next appear in the Disney+ show WandaVision and will also feature in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it seems likely one of those two projects will set up her spinoff.

Elizabeth Olsen Returns As Scarlet Witch In New WandaVision Set Photos 1 of 5

What’s more, Scarlet Witch could play an important part in Marvel’s plans to introduce the X-Men to the MCU. In the original comic books, she obviously has a blood connection to the mutant team as the daughter of Magneto, so it’s possible that the subject of her parentage will be explored in the solo film.

At this point, we can only speculate on who might be joining Wanda in her movie. Paul Bettany’s Vision seems like an obvious inclusion, although his involvement may depend on the events of WandaVision, and there’s always a chance that Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver could pop up in a flashback scene. As for when Scarlet Witch is likely to arrive, Marvel has films lined up to take us through until 2023, so an official announcement could be forthcoming when the next wave of Phase 4 movies are unveiled. Watch this space.