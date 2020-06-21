Marvel Reportedly Plans To Make At Least 3 More Deadpool Movies

Marvel Studios holds a rare position in Hollywood, because even though they create the biggest and most popular blockbusters in the industry, they also keenly listen to what their fans have to say and try and tailor their movies to live up to these expectations.

It isn’t an approach that would work for everyone, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to have struck the ideal balance in piling a ton of fan service into their projects while also telling stories that stand on their own merits and appeal to those that don’t have an extensive knowledge of comic book lore.

However, Deadpool 3 is an entirely different proposition, with the family-friendly franchise now in control of a lewd, crude and self-aware antihero that headlined two of the three highest-grossing R-rated movies ever made. There’s already been plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding the trepidation on Disney and Marvel’s part to go all-in on their first adult-orientated title hero, but we’ve now heard that they’ve relaxed their position and are planning on Deadpool having at least three more solo films in the MCU.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us shows for She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel were in the works for Disney Plus, and that a new Scream movie is in development, all of which were correct – after a lot of brainstorming behind the scenes, the higher-ups at Marvel are now confident in their vision for how to integrate the Merc with a Mouth into their shared mythology and are gearing up to move forward.

As we previously heard, Kevin Feige was the one stalling on Deadpool 3’s development, but Disney are now said to be pushing for the movie to be fast-tracked so that they can capitalize on the character while he’s still at the height of his popularity. Rob Liefeld’s recent comments about the studio’s reluctance to do anything with Deadpool also reportedly struck a nerve with the higher-ups, and now the focus has shifted to absorbing Wade Wilson into the MCU as quickly as possible before the fans start getting impatient.

While this means we could end up getting the MCU’s Deadpool 3 sooner than the more skeptical among us would believe, let’s hope that they focus on telling the best story possible instead of rushing it to the big screen as soon as they can just to cash in on a hot property.