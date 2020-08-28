Marvel Reportedly Plans To Introduce A Third Version Of Thor

Having multiple versions of iconic superheroes existing simultaneously as part of the same franchise is shaping up to be a key part of the future for both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book brands.

The Flash will feature the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman alongside Michael Keaton’s alternate version of the Dark Knight, with rumors continuing to swirl that Jeffrey Dean Morgan and even Val Kilmer could potentially become involved, too. Not content to let their rivals steal the limelight, though, Kevin Feige is also said to be lining up some major cameos for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as both the MCU and DCEU go all-in on their new favorite method of storytelling.

Even outside the confines of the multiverse, Jane Foster will be joining the Odinson in wielding the power of Thor, while Kate Bishop will step up to the plate to try and emulate Clint Barton’s Hawkeye on Disney Plus. Of course, Natalie Portman’s impending return in Thor: Love and Thunder increased the speculation that Chris Hemsworth’s time as the God of Thunder could be drawing to a close, but Marvel might actually be planning to introduce a third iteration of the character for good measure.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Affleck would be suiting up for The Flash over a month before it was officially confirmed – Marvel are considering bringing in a third Thor that would also tie into the debut of Galactus. We’ve heard that the proposed storyline will be based on a recent comic book run that saw Galactus recruit Thor to do his bidding as one of his villainous Heralds.

Though three Thors might be one too many, since the Herald of Thunder will originate from a different part of the MCU’s multiverse, Hemsworth wouldn’t be required to pull double duty. Although, there’s every chance fans wouldn’t be sold on a new actor playing such a popular character, even with the support of Galactus and an entirely different spin on his backstory.

In any case, we’re hearing that this new version of Thor will indeed be debuting in the MCU at some point and maybe, we’ll even get some teases of his arrival in Love and Thunder.