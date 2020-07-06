Marvel Reportedly Replacing Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp With A Person Of Color

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in the midst of rapidly expanding its diversity both in front of and behind the camera throughout Phase Four and beyond, with Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson hoping that representation and inclusion will be at the forefront of the franchise’s strategy going forward.

Some people might already be threatening to boycott The Eternals based solely on a same-sex relationship, but when the series has earned well over $20 billion and counting at the box office and has become such an omnipotent brand that the mere presence of the Marvel Studios logo is guaranteed to bring massive success, it seems doubtful that they’ll be losing any sleep over a vocal minority.

We recently learned that the long game for the MCU is to slowly phase out the majority of their white heroes with replacements for most of the high-profile Avengers already waiting in the wings, and now we’ve heard that once Evangeline Lilly‘s done with Ant-Man 3, the studio will be actively seeking an actress of color to suit up as the next Wasp to replace her.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max – Lilly’s controversial comments on the Coronavirus pandemic have done her standing with Marvel no favors, especially as the crisis accelerated rapidly in the months after she suggested that the whole thing was a hoax.

Though there was some speculation that she might not be allowed back for Ant-Man 3, it seems now that she’ll just have a reduced role and then either be killed off or written out of the franchise. While it’s still unclear exactly how the Wasp changeover will eventually happen, Ant-Man 3 seems the most likely place to introduce Scott Lang’s new running buddy, whoever it ends up being, and we imagine that we’ll at least get a tease of Evangeline Lilly‘s replacement in the threequel, if not a full-on introduction to them.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who Marvel may have their eye on for the role, but again, we’re told it’ll be an actress of color and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.