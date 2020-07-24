Marvel Reportedly Trying To Get Robert Downey Jr. Back For Upcoming MCU Sequel

As the star playing one of the MCU’s most iconic characters, Robert Downey Jr.’s memorable and emotional curtain call as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame felt like a legitimate loss for the franchise. Fans certainly thought so, and most people are still hoping that Marvel finds a way to bring the Armored Avenger back in some form or other.

Luckily for them, it sounds like they’ll soon get their wish. We’ve heard whispers of a possible return for RDJ for a while now and we’ve been told this week that the actor might make a cameo appearance sooner than we expect. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who informed us that Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian, Taskmaster will be the villain of Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is coming to D+, all of which were correct – Marvel is working toward getting Robert Downey Jr. back to reprise his role as Tony Stark and a few options are reportedly on the table at the moment.

We already know that we might see RDJ play the role of an A.I. version of Tony in the Ironheart TV series, where he assists the main character Riri as she becomes the next tech-powered superhero. And we’ve also heard that he could show up as an A.I. in Spider-Man 3 as well, helping out Peter. But another possibility is apparently a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the Sorcerer Supreme running into an alternate, evil version of Stark in the multiverse.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Nothing is set in stone just yet though and this is simply another potential avenue for him to return. We’re told he’s definitely coming back, in some way, shape or form, but it seems Marvel hasn’t decided on how exactly they want to handle things. Not that they couldn’t have him return in more than one project, mind you, and we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if all three of these – Ironheart, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 – panned out in the end.

But tell us, do you have any theories on how Robert Downey Jr. might be brought back into the MCU? If so, be sure to let us know down below.